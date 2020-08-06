You have permission to edit this article.
Mailbag: Mask suggestion is less than helpful

Dr. Chunhuei Chi, as quoted in the article “Debunking Frequent Myths About the Coronavirus” (July 24), overgeneralizes in his comments about industrial masks.

While classic half-masks with replaceable cartridges are typically equipped with valves, many, if not most, of the disposable industrial masks that resemble N95 medical masks are not equipped with valves, but have a single filter that is used for both inhalation and exhalation.

Given this, Dr. Chi’s suggestion that “when you see someone wearing that mask, stay away” is less than helpful. If you follow his advice, you will in all likelihood be shunning a neighbor who is wearing a mask considerably more effective — both with respect to the safety of passers-by and the wearer — than a cloth covering or bandanna.

J. Steven Baglien

Corvallis

 

