Mailbag: Masks are about tyranny

In reply to Jim Carvers question as to why we have to wear mask. Its very simple Mr Carver, mask are all about tyranny. You wear them not because they work or protect you but because your tyrants in government force you to.

In a free world government would have created a system for those who choose not to wear a mask or get the jab. Even shopping days of the month folks who choose not to wear a face diaper can go to the stores with like minded people. Odd shopping days are for those who live in fear of covid and their government. Let nature run its course.

Unfortunately we don't have good government that looks for solutions so face diapers are the tyrants orders. If only we had an honest voting system we could vote the tyrants out.

James Farmer

Albany

