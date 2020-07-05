Mailbag: Masks could raise virus risk for some

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are not sick, you should not wear a mask and others should not attack or insult those who choose not to wear a mask as studies suggest this is the correct choice. There have been extensive randomized controlled trials (RCTs) including a recent systematic review and meta-analysis of six RCTs that surgical masks and N95 respirators do not prevent influenza-like illnesses (Long, Y. et al, Journal of Evidence Based Medicine, 1-9, 2020) and there are downsides to those masks.

Rebreathing our own carbon dioxide can have harmful effects on the body, including increased blood pressure, headaches, rapid heart rate, chest pain, confusion and fatigue. If an asymptomatic person infected with the coronavirus wears a mask, especially an N95 or other tightly fitting mask, they are constantly rebreathing the viruses, raising the concentration of the virus in the lungs and nasal passages, and recent evidence (Braig, A.M. et al. ACS Chemical Neuroscience 11:7:995-998, 2020) suggests in some cases the virus can enter the brain most commonly via the olfactory nerves (smell nerves). Wearing masks also reduces blood oxygen levels that in turn can impair immunity, setting the stage for contracting COVID-19.