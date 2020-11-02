Mailbag: Matilda Novak for Albany City Council

Matilda Novak deserves Ward 1’s vote for city council.
She is well-spoken, passionate about keeping Albany businesses open and vows to keep voter interests at the forefront of city policy. She understands the importance of individual freedom and taking responsibility for your own actions. Not only is Matilda qualified through her years of service on the board of the Albany Downtown Association, she has a vested interest in our community as a business owner.
The Good Government Council supports Novak for city council, and so do I.
Breanna Jarmer
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!