Mailbag: May you live in interesting times

“May you live in interesting times.”

I read that’s a Chinese curse, but the factcheckers of the world will say it isn’t. Chuckle. Our times have become interesting with the help of the Chinese Communist Party and its gift to the world of COVID-19. It sure helped in politics.

I bring up the CCP because a lot of the opinions seem to come right out of the CCP Red Book. When Americans went from deplorable to terrorist extremist for disagreeing in politics, it shows right there it’s not Americans speaking but folks who think like communists. Condemned as terrorists for not agreeing to the party rule is communism. You might want to ponder your future around people who are willing to hate so deeply over politics.

The future looks like our country is turning communist, and the left has always been in love with the ideology. The left loves the face diapers to dehumanize us, and really loves the control over businesses COVID gave them, as now they pick the winners and losers.

Yep, interesting times.

James Farmer

Albany

