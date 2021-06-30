Mailbag: Maybe something will get done

Finally! Vice President Harris is going to go to the US/Mexico border.

Anyone who thinks there is not a problem at the border is living in La-La Land. There was a Civil War fought in this country to end slavery. Race riots in the ‘60s, Martin Luther King marched to bring about well-needed changes on how people think.

All at the time were controversial, but brought well-needed changes and although there is still some racism, things were tending to get better with each generation. Not perfect, but headed in the right direction.

Good old Lunchbox Joe and his administration are undermining the progress that had been made by the previous administration by allowing the problems at the border to continue/escalate. The illegal immigrants coming through the border are at the mercy of the cartels, owing them thousands of dollars and being trafficked for drugs, sex, abuse, etc.

This is slavery! They are just not on a plantation, but spread throughout the country, being forced to work for extremely low wages and doing horrible things against their will.