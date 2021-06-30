 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Maybe something will get done
0 Comments

Mailbag: Maybe something will get done

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Finally! Vice President Harris is going to go to the US/Mexico border.

Anyone who thinks there is not a problem at the border is living in La-La Land. There was a Civil War fought in this country to end slavery. Race riots in the ‘60s, Martin Luther King marched to bring about well-needed changes on how people think.

All at the time were controversial, but brought well-needed changes and although there is still some racism, things were tending to get better with each generation. Not perfect, but headed in the right direction.

Good old Lunchbox Joe and his administration are undermining the progress that had been made by the previous administration by allowing the problems at the border to continue/escalate. The illegal immigrants coming through the border are at the mercy of the cartels, owing them thousands of dollars and being trafficked for drugs, sex, abuse, etc.

This is slavery! They are just not on a plantation, but spread throughout the country, being forced to work for extremely low wages and doing horrible things against their will.

Try stepping outside the controlled media coverage to where there is actual footage and reporting of what is happening right now at the border. Start checking out other news sources/talk radio to see and hear the unedited facts for yourself.

If it takes Trump announcing that he is going to the border to get a fire under Kamala’s rear end, then hooray for Trump! Maybe then something will get done!

Vickie Bailey

Albany

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News