Mailbag: Maybe Trump will change ... or not

Maybe this time Trump will reveal his personal income taxes (like every other president since 1976) ... or not.

Maybe Trump will show the American people the receipts for all the Mexican wall payments he promised they would make... or not.

Maybe Trump will show us the bulging treasury coffers filled with Chinese tariff money ... or not.

Maybe Trump will tell us how much safer we Americans are since he diverted millions of dollars from national defense to fund his wall ... or not.

Maybe Trump can explain why he let those passengers from the quarantined cruise ship board an airplane with uninfected people and fly to the United States ... or not.

Maybe Trump will end his love affairs with Vlad Putin, Kim Jong-Un and other foreign dictators and tyrants ... or not.

Douglas Bauer

Albany

