Mailbag: Maybe we should close all the schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I called the mayor of Albany, Sharon Kanopa, in an effort to find out if we had tax money coming back since they closed the schools. The mayor as always was very helpful, and we had a pleasant short conversation about Albany happenings.

My next step was to follow the mayor's guidance and contact Greater Albany Public Schools and ask them about a refund on our property taxes since they closed the schools. On the third try I talked to a really bright individual that had an explanation of where we are in the current crisis.

I was told that the schools are still paying teachers and they are teaching over the net. Some lunches are still being given out for those that need them. What funds they have will be used for something they feel they need to spend them on. You are not getting any tax money back.

This should get interesting for all of us because of all the businesses that have been closed by the governor. The tax burden is sure to increase because of all the failed businesses, that is if we still have the same need to operate schools. Maybe they should close the doors permanently and teach on the net? The savings by not having to support school infrastructure would be huge. Class sizes could double, and we could retire teachers.