Mailbag: Mayor Konopa a voice of reason

I’ve watched Sharon Konopa, as mayor of Albany and in other situations, for some years. She has always acted with moral conviction and a level of ethics beyond question or doubt as to her intent.

I see in Mrs. Konopa respect for the best interests of her community, associates and friends. She does not waver from her beliefs and has never exhibited a bias toward self-interest where the community is concerned.

In my 80 years I have observed in others and believe I have a grasp of what good, sound judgment looks like. Sharon exhibits these values.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unlike developers and contractors, who may only see the near future, I believe Mrs. Konopa sees long-term issues that cannot be “fixed” with short-term patches such as the ADU rules and laws Oregon state government believes will alleviate the homelessness and overpopulation that are here now.

And unlike Jo Rae Perkins, who, again, has filed for a seat at the government table and who once voiced her belief that homeless people are creative and artistic with their cardboard signs at street corners, Mrs. Konopa has been a thoughtful and steady voice of reason for Albany for our better lives and lives of our children to come.

Charles Leland

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0