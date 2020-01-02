Mailbag: Mayor watching out for Albany on ADUs

Recent articles in this paper have implied that Mayor Konopa has "vetoed" accessory dwelling units (ADUs). This is not correct. She knows she cannot veto ADUs, which have been mandated by the state.

While it is very unfortunate the state has taken away home rule, or the ability of cities to determine how they will grow, and do so responsibly with their budget in mind, our mayor knows she can't change that edict from the state.

What she did in fact do was veto ADUs of increased size. She vetoed 900-square-foot ADUs in favor of the originally approved 750-square-foot ADUs. She vetoed because that added square footage could be another bedroom, meaning another car on the street and additional city services needed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mandate to build ADUs comes with no additional funds for cities, so cities will feel the pain of having to provide more street improvements, more city services and more police and fire protection.

I saw this when I lived in Corvallis and witnessed the huge surge of student housing being built. It cost all of us. Our mayor is watching out for the city budget and your taxes.

Therese Waterhous

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0