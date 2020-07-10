Mailbag: Medicare for All would set us free

So here we are celebrating Independence Day in a nation facing multiple, interrelated crises. The COVID-19 pandemic leads me to a conclusion that urgently needs amplifying: We need Medicare for All, and we need it now.
As Dr. Staggenborg stated in his recent letter (Mailbag, June 25), the weakness of tying health care to employment must be addressed. The fact that over 40 million Americans could lose their insurance is tragic and completely unnecessary.
Our public health crisis is leading to a shift in the national conversation about how to insure everyone, and we are fortunate to have a thoroughly researched and vetted option. Medicare for All has so many benefits: it would make health care more financially sustainable and affordable (by removing the profit motive), equitable, efficient, secure (by providing lifetime coverage), and comprehensive. It would also lift the heavy financial burden off of employers to provide coverage and allow them to stay afloat during economic downturns.
We have so much to tackle and address this year. Finally accepting, passing and implementing Medicare for All is a no-brainer. COVID isn't partisan, and the health care "debate" shouldn't be, either. All Americans need health care, and Medicare for All is the most universal, affordable, comprehensive plan out there. The sooner it is passed, the sooner we can stop worrying about who can get the care they need and how they'll afford it. This will give us the freedom to face our other urgent challenges with the courage, confidence and health care we all need.
Susan Heath
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!