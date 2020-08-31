Mailbag: Mennonite Village did the right thing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In recent letter to the editor (Mailbag, Aug. 13), a writer said that the Mennonite Village should do “the Christian thing” and return the PPP loan. I think many of his statements lack the detailed information that explains why and how they asked for this loan.

During the onset of COVID-19, many businesses were forced to balance their books by laying off or furloughing staff, cutting hours or reducing salaries. The Mennonite Village chose to keep staff employed and applied for the PPP loan based on actual payroll-related costs. This has resulted in staff being able to continue the excellent care, attention and services that are necessary in any place that has a population of aging adults.

Everyone is struggling during this pandemic, but the village placed its residents and staff at the top of their priorities. As a resident of the village, I am grateful for their focus on community and taking care of one another and, in every way, that is exactly what this loan accomplished.

Susan Shumway

Albany

