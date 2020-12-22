Mailbag: Mexican restaurant owner appreciated

Thanks very much for the detailed description of Eduardo Mendoza’s efforts on behalf of his family and the Albany/Corvallis community in starting yet another excellent local restaurant (El Palenque adds another Mexican restaurant in Albany,” Dec. 14).
El Palenque will be a credit to Eduardo during these tough times. His good energy and decision-making skills are the epitome of America. They’re what drives us to succeed. Thank goodness the wall-building on our border will end, and the good people of the earth will return to join Eduardo in making America better and stronger and more fun.
Thanks, Eduardo! We appreciate your efforts! May you prosper in these strange times!
Kirk Nevin
Corvallis