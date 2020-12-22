Mailbag: Mexican restaurant owner appreciated

Thanks very much for the detailed description of Eduardo Mendoza’s efforts on behalf of his family and the Albany/Corvallis community in starting yet another excellent local restaurant (El Palenque adds another Mexican restaurant in Albany,” Dec. 14).

El Palenque will be a credit to Eduardo during these tough times. His good energy and decision-making skills are the epitome of America. They’re what drives us to succeed. Thank goodness the wall-building on our border will end, and the good people of the earth will return to join Eduardo in making America better and stronger and more fun.