Mailbag: Mike Nearman should resign

Whether or not Mike Nearman is found guilty for his part in illegally letting “armed protesters” into the Oregon State Capitol building, let us recall a few things regarding his past associations with the armed militia groups Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.

These are the same “militia” anti-government groups that invaded the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Nearman’s support of their agenda was evident, having previously spoken to them at a rally in Salem. His political advisor/aide, Angela Roman, another supporter of these groups, was charged with giving a gun to a felon also associated with these organizations. Nearman said of this transgression that it was a private matter between his aide and the police, washing his hands of this illegal act.

Nearman was videotaped allowing protesters to enter the Capitol, protesters who then pepper-sprayed the Oregon State Police. Nearman now plays the victim card, claims being harassed and threatened, and blames Speaker Kotek of politics. Meanwhile he fails to accept responsibility for the potential harm to fellow legislators and the violence directed at the Oregon State Police.