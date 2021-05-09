Mailbag: Millions of vaccine doses sit unused

I am continually amazed by the lack of attention paid by the media to the ongoing extremely poor job the states, including Oregon, are doing getting vaccine to local sites for actual use.

Nobody seems to be taking any notice of massive stockpiles building up everywhere.

Oregon is a representative study. Our in-state unused inventory has been increasing on average by 77,000 doses per week, and, as of April 23, stood at 792,507 doses (source: President Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for doses delivered, Gov. Brown’s Oregon Health Authority for doses administered).

From receipt of the vial into Oregon’s inventory until its vaccine is drawn into a syringe now takes 18 days — up from 10 days just five weeks earlier.

As you can imagine, the national picture is equally as grim. As of April 24, 290 million doses have been received, 225 million have been administered, 65 million sit unused somewhere. The national delay from state warehouse to your arm is 16 days — just terrible.

Clearly, Big Pharma is getting the job done, averaging close to 4 million doses per day delivered. Locally, we have all seen the extremely fine job being done at Reser, and have noted they could readily expand numbers with just the current staff.