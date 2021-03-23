Mailbag: Minimum wage raise idea commendable

Regarding the letter of March 14 by Jane Heida, “Help everyone get back on their feet,” proposing a $15-an-hour minimum wage, the math you laid out gives only one-half of the equation.

Your math calculation of working 32 hours a week for a net pay of $960 per month may very well be true. The expenses of rent, food, health insurance, car, utilities and credit cards certainly can’t be covered by the minimum wage … even at $15 per hour.

Minimum wage never was intended to be a living wage. It’s either for someone looking to get a foot in the door and join the workforce, or someone looking for an extra income or a temporary port in the storm, if they’ve lost their job.

The other half of the equation is that $62.25 grocery bill you just bought is now $71.60. That lunch you had downtown at a nice restaurant two weeks ago is not $18.50 … it’s now $23.75, and the membership fee you paid at your local club is not $92 per month, it’s now $98.50. The increase in minimum wage gets passed on … to us loyal customers! And most of all, the labor cost of $15 per hour for five employees at that nice restaurant you went to has put it out of business.