Mailbag: Minimum wage raise idea commendable

Regarding the letter of March 14 by Jane Heida, “Help everyone get back on their feet,” proposing a $15-an-hour minimum wage, the math you laid out gives only one-half of the equation.
Your math calculation of working 32 hours a week for a net pay of $960 per month may very well be true. The expenses of rent, food, health insurance, car, utilities and credit cards certainly can’t be covered by the minimum wage … even at $15 per hour.
Minimum wage never was intended to be a living wage. It’s either for someone looking to get a foot in the door and join the workforce, or someone looking for an extra income or a temporary port in the storm, if they’ve lost their job.
The other half of the equation is that $62.25 grocery bill you just bought is now $71.60. That lunch you had downtown at a nice restaurant two weeks ago is not $18.50 … it’s now $23.75, and the membership fee you paid at your local club is not $92 per month, it’s now $98.50. The increase in minimum wage gets passed on … to us loyal customers! And most of all, the labor cost of $15 per hour for five employees at that nice restaurant you went to has put it out of business.
The idea of raising the minimum wage is noble and commendable, but many of the arguments rely upon raw emotion, and neglect sound economic ramifications that adversely impact the same people it’s trying to help.
Bob Keith
Corvallis