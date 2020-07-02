Mailbag: Misleading statements

Trump makes controversial statements, then denies making them. He is the most accomplished liar in presidential history and will say anything to satisfy his supporters and make himself look good. He has lied or mislead over 16,000 times since taking office.

Here are a few of his lies: Mexico will pay for the wall; Obama was not born in the U.S.; he had the largest inauguration crowd in history; if there is mail-in balloting, mailboxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed and fraudulently signed; if we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases of COVID-19; the economy is the best in history (claimed 291 times); Tijuana is the most infected place anywhere in the world; China is bearing the burden of the tariffs, not America; I have total power to do whatever I want as president and noise from the windmills causes cancer.