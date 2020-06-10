Mailbag: Missing hoops and broken dreams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The people of this city, county, state have already tolerated too many explicitly disgusting acts of cowardice and power-grabbing done to them by the officials that currently sit in local power.

A cold comes to town and Parks and Rec steals the hopes and dreams of our children in the form of basketball hoops. GAPS steals our children's education. Local agencies limit the access of the people to services. Local businesses denied their rights to life and liberty. Sheriffs that ignore these unconstitutional acts. Governors that continue to press ridiculous charges on business people that wish to not lose their life's work.

What's next? Curfews? Already happening in this once brave and free nation. Mandatory tracing of people's every move? "For the people's own good," of course.

The people of this city, county, state, nation should be able to see that this creeping cesspool of liars and thieves we have in power will never stop lying and thieving.

Each "temporary" measure will last much longer than necessary. Each "protection" is merely another link in our leashes removed.

This city must at least return the public property it has stolen from public lands paid for by public money.