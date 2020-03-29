Mailbag: Mixed economies work just fine

It's pointless to argue about socialism in the Euro countries. They have mixed economies. They all have both thriving private businesses and substantial government ownership in other enterprises. In Germany the banks and railroads are owned by the government. That government founded Volkswagen and ran it for many years. It still has a sizable interest in it. It owns Airbus.

The government of Sweden has all or part of 48 state-owned enterprises (SOE). Finland has 67 SOEs. Norway has 74. And so it goes.

Another example of a mixed economy is Israel. There the government owns 95% of the land and all of the national defense industries plus the railroads, among other things. Clearly there are many workable combinations of capitalism and socialism. The Scandinavian countries repeatedly show up as the happiest people anywhere, according to the U.N.'s World Happiness Report.

John Goodwin

Lebanon

