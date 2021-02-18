Mailbag: More ignorant disease vectors

Why is Gov. Brown commuting the sentences of these habitual, career criminals?
She indicates it’s due to COVID-19, to reduce the prison population. Great. So she’s decided to turn loose these dregs of humanity back into mainstream society — go to the Linn County Jail roster and check out these stellar personalities — multiple offenders, all of them. They didn’t obey the law in the first place … what makes Brown think they’ll care about pandemic protocols? Just more ignorant, uncaring disease vectors.
Come Election Day, I think I’ll be voting for a governor with more than two brain cells to rub together.
Douglas Bauer
Albany