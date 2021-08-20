 Skip to main content
Mailbag: More info on ways to go green
Mailbag: More info on ways to go green

We are concerned that we leave this planet habitable for all who live here now and for our children and grandchildren. Given the dire report by the UN that we are already in Code Red, immediate action must be taken, both at personal and communal levels.

With that in mind, can the GT please devote a section to specific things we all can do to save water, reduce the use of plastic,minimize electricity and go more sustainable at a personal level, sort of a punch list of the minimal to a more detailed set of actions. Could you also include specific products that are more green. Thank you very much.

Deborah Wolf

Corvallis

