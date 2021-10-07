Mailbag: More jail beds won't bring justice

On Sept. 20, Benton County officials made a presentation titled “Building a Justice System for the Future,” focusing “Key Public Engagement Questions” on location choices for new and updated facilities and setting the stage for a $100 million bond to be voted on in November 2022.

Included in that proposal is $50 million for tripling the number of jail beds to 120.

I suspect that it is a rerun of the arguments used in 2015 for a $25 million bond — jail overcrowding and the need for renting jail beds in other counties. But voters wisely voted down Measure 2-91.

The current proposal runs against the report that in recent years, crime rates have gradually fallen across the country, and that the national commitment to cut the number of incarcerated individuals has been shown to be safe and provide long-term benefits to society. Studies have also reported that jail time does nothing but worsen other social determinants of ill health, worsening poverty, family dysfunction, and deterioration of mental and physical health.