Mailbag: More reforms for American democracy

My March 14 letter gave suggestions to fix our election system, making it easier to vote (which is every citizen’s right).

Yet this year lawmakers have introduced 253 bills in 43 states that would make it harder for their residents to vote in upcoming elections. These bills primarily seek to limit mail-in voting access, add voter ID requirements and make it harder to get on or stay on the voter rolls.

These and similar efforts do not seek to enhance our elections, they seek to subvert them.

The best way to improve our democracy is to make reforms on the national level. National vote-by-mail may be the simplest and most effective reform.

If this fails, then it would be helpful to make Election Day a national holiday. Perhaps Veterans Day (Nov. 11), already a paid national holiday, should be Election Day. A 2018 Pew survey found that the majority of Americans (65%) favor this.

Moving voting to a weekend is another option. Weekday voting is difficult for many working citizens. Just a bill from Congress, and the president’s signature, would make this change.