Mailbag: Most of us come from immigrants

Why is the Republican Party trying to suppress voting rights in 43 states?

I understand why people who benefit financially supported Trump. His first tax break was, over the next decade, 10 times more than the current administration plans for relief and infrastructure.

They removed clean air and water standards, started selling drilling rights on coasts and in national parks. They corrupted our state department, our justice department, health and human services, and more by putting inept people in charge, and protected their moves with a corrupt attorney general.

And Trump lied to the American people 20,000 times, and was accused of sexual harassment by 26 women, and being caught paying off two porn stars through Michael Cohen.

Is that what kind of leadership the Republican Party wants? The kind that gave us the only president to be impeached twice and who caused the only American insurrection in our history?

Are the Republicans going to keep up the lies and the blame for border problems when they know Trump dismantled the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and tore children away from their parents?