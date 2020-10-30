Mailbag: Most residents want to assist

Most residents of Corvallis want to provide meaningful assistance to unhoused members of our community who are accepting of what we can offer.

Do we have to give up the well-being of Corvallis in the process? The unhoused population in Corvallis is diverse.

Here are some of the ways members of that population have impacted my friends and me: We changed our morning running route because the path through Pioneer Park is unsafe; we witnessed a camper urinating in the trees between the riverfront bike path and the river at 8:30 a.m. on a sunny Saturday; we encountered an argument between campers in which one was wielding a knife.

When I gently explained to a camper where he could find a plastic bag to pick up his dog’s excrement, he told me to mind my own business; I volunteered to help with a park cleanup, and instead found myself cleaning hazardous waste (including discarded needles and human waste) from an abandoned camp.

I don’t believe Corvallis is morally obligated to accept sacrificing our safety and well-being in the quixotic goal to solve all homelessness on our own. I do wonder what part of Corvallis the Rev. Butler lives in, that she supports our parks becoming official homeless camps.

Judi Saam

Corvallis

