Mailbag: 'Motor vehicle arena' is a loaded term

The Benton County district attorney needs to explain publicly what he means when he writes, "In the motor vehicle arena, pedestrians and bicyclists are vulnerable."
I've never heard the term "motor vehicle arena" before.
I know what the "public transportation infrastructure" looks like, but I've never heard of the "motor vehicle arena."
You have free articles remaining.
It appears that the district attorney may believe that, while pedestrians and cyclists are legally permitted to use the roads, entering the motor vehicle arena is engaging in risky behavior, like scuba diving or mountain climbing. He seems to imply that if pedestrians and cyclists and divers and climbers want to take those risks, any deaths or injuries are an inherent part of taking those risks and the general population can absolve itself of any responsibility.
The district attorney needs to publicly explain exactly what the motor vehicle arena is.
Dean Codo
Corvallis