Mailbag: Move on to another comic more relevant

At a time when food is a significant issue in our society and the world, aren’t the attempts at humor relating to Dagwood’s eating in the “Blondie” comic strip rather antiquated, if not insensitive?

I don’t see anything about the scenarios depicted in this comic relating to his eating to be relevant or funny, given the issues of hunger and eating disorders so prevalent today. The eating obsession depicted for Dagwood, along with the dinosauric office environment where he works, come from a world that doesn’t exist anymore and got left behind 75 years ago.