Mailbag: Moving campers around is cruel

Once again, City Council has failed to act in a way that centers justice, compassion and forethought with its decision to begin reposting campsites on May 15.

The conversation seems to center on the idea that since we will no longer be in a state of emergency (show us that data) regarding the pandemic, there is no valid reason to allow camping to continue.

One of the many problems with this statement is that it fails to take into account the fact that we were already in a state of emergency prior to COVID-19 in Corvallis and across the West Coast. Lack of affordable housing, permanent supported housing, transitional housing and emergency shelter in this country constitutes a state of emergency.

The city and county continually ignore this reality as they push people experiencing houselessness further and further to the margins of the conversation and wait for HOPE to present idealistic and broad recommendations that will take years to enact — if they can be enacted at all.

The question that remains unanswered is where are folks experiencing houselessness supposed to go? If camps are posted on May 15, we return to a system we know is cruel and ineffective — moving individuals from one place to another, unable to offer them legal, safe places to sleep.