Mailbag: Must keep children, teachers helpless

Bob Wynhausen’s letter (Democrat-Herald, March 4) against gun rights of concealed carry license holders says “just leave the gun in the car.”

These CCL holders are people who took a class, passed a federal background check and probably practice a bit too.

They are not criminals.

Totally unlike the nightly Portland rioters, who are allowed endless freedom.

SB 554 modifies “public building” to allow areas around the building to be part of the no-CCL zone. Like on airport access roads.

And, oh yes, increases the fee for a CCL license. Right, punish the law-abiding.

I carried CCL at two schools (both had no prohibition of lawful firearms) for probably 10 years out of 18 or 19 that I read in the Start Making a Reader Today program. I am sure others did as well.

The reason: at least offering substantial protection to the children and SMART readers in our room. No harm to anyone by that CCL.

Nope, can’t allow that. SB 554 is the answer! Must keep public buildings, schools, children and teachers totally helpless to an evil person intent on doing harm!