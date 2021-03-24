Mailbag: NAACP stands in solidarity with our API community

"If we desire a society of peace, then we cannot achieve such a society through violence. If we desire a society without discrimination, then we must not discriminate against anyone in the process of building this society. If we desire a society that is democratic, then democracy must become a means as well as an end." — Bayard Rustin
"We can begin by doing small things at the local level, like planting community gardens or looking out for our neighbors. That is how change takes place in living systems: not from above but from within, from many local actions occurring simultaneously." — Grace Lee Boggs
The rise in incidents of racial bias, violence, and hatred against Asian and Pacific Islander communities in this country has been heartbreaking. The recent spree of spa shootings in Atlanta, GA are an example of this, and while there has not been a clear answer from law enforcement regarding this violence being racially motivated, six of those killed were Asian women. Regardless, there is an impact on all of us including those of us who are Asian and Pacific Islander (API) identified.
We, the Corvallis-Albany (Linn-Benton Counties) NAACP Branch #1118, stand alongside our national organization and in solidarity with our Asian and Pacific Islander community and are in opposition to this kind of racial hatred. The history of alliance-building and partnership among Black and API communities is rich in these United States. In times of tragedy we can come together, feel together, and move forward together in love, solidarity and action. Recalling the words of Bayard Rustin, who was born 109 years ago today, discrimination of any kind can not go unchecked. He, along with Asian American Activist Grace Lee Boggs, were key organizers in the civil rights movements of the sixties that fought to end anti-Black racism. Grace Lee Boggs reminds us that the local actions we do in our branch community create a world that works for all of us.
We are our neighbor's look out! We have much to grieve, much to do, and will continue to honor our victories.
In Solidarity,
Jason J. Dorsette
President of the Corvallis/Albany NAACP #1118