Mailbag: Name-calling, contempt solve nothing

I appreciate reading the letters from the disillusioned and angry leftists, and thank you for printing them. These letters are valuable in helping to understand differing viewpoints, especially ones based purely on feelings derived from propaganda rather than facts and logic.

I understand Trump Derangement Syndrome a little better each time I read a letter from Mr. Halsey, Mr. Harris or Mr. England. Thank you all for the civics, politics and economics lessons over the years.

However, it would be nice if you could just stop with the name-calling. This is not helpful in furthering your arguments, such as they are. As a supporter of Trump, I'm not racist, misogynistic or unevolved. I'm also not a white supremacist, Nazi or deplorable. I'm not an uneducated mouth-breathing dimwit, nor do I look down on those with more education and/or experience than I have.

I understand that Trump has numerous personal faults and our country has many societal issues that need to be addressed. Name-calling and thinly concealed contempt do nothing for either cause and only serve to shut down constructive discussion.

Oh, and to Mr. Halsey: Yes, the truth can really hurt. But one must consider the source and validity of said "truth" before its effects can be considered and dealt with.