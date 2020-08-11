Mailbag: Name of party invokes memory

The Corvallis School Board will apparently continue the work started by Oregon State University, and soon at least three more names will be removed from buildings here in town.
I cannot help but wonder, however, why we are limiting this to only individual names. Why aren’t we including names of organizations with a history of hate as well?
Consider “Democratic Party of Oregon.” It is well documented that the Democrats championed slavery from the party’s beginning to the practice’s end. Immediately thereafter, the Democratic Party became the originator and stalwart defender of Jim Crow, segregation and all things racist — a heinous and horrible legacy!
Where does “of Oregon” fit in? To our everlasting shame, Oregon is the only state admitted to the Union with Black Exclusion Laws on the books. These were passed in 1844, 1849 and 1857 (embedded in the State Constitution!), with the last not repealed until 1926. The statutory punishment for violation was whipping, with a minimum 20 stripes for each six months’ residence.
So “Democratic Party of Oregon” readily recalls three distinct atrocities inflicted upon people of color: the lash of the overseer, the lash of the Klansman and the lash of the duly-appointed Oregon official. There has been no individual name adorning any structure on campus or in town that invokes the hateful memory of all three like “Democratic Party of Oregon” does.
Local residents who enter the building bearing that name are good people, but the name on the door represents hate. It should go.
John Brenan
Corvallis
