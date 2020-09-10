Mailbag: Naming of forts is just history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In reply to Michael Coolens opinion about Ft. Bragg, our country has had the same system because it has worked so well for hundreds of years. The peaceful transfer of power allowed us to be governed by the side chosen and it's the will of the people being done. Never in this country’s history has the established party tried a coup on a new POTUS, the peaceful transfer of power was sabotage.

That's what traitors do when they lose an election, they work inside the government to undermine a duly elected POTUS. When they don't get their way then they destroy history and riot, loot and burn the country down. I am glad Mr. Coolens is well studied in the history of losers and traitors.

The naming of our forts is just history; names chosen in the past to be remembered. We have plenty of winners and losers in history. Some very recent losers have not accepted defeat. It seems the anger issues of the losers are burning the country down and destroying it with every tool at hand. When Trump wins again just be hopeful that your retirement is invested in pharmaceuticals designed to deal with anger issues.

James Farmer

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0