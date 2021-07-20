 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Nationwide uprising happening in Cuba
The events in Cuba are part of a nationwide uprising.

This very well may be the end of the Castro regime’s last leader, commonly known at Trucutu. Related to the Castro family by marriage.

Larry Daley

Corvallis

 

