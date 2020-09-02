Mailbag: Native and Indigenous issues should be considered

The article on Native and Indigenous Issues in the Fri., Aug. 14, GT got me thinking. With the proposed name changes, why is there no thought of changing the name of Lincoln School? Yes, Lincoln eliminated slavery of Black people, however, he also signed two acts that brought an end to the Native and Indigenous cultures in North America. In 1862, he signed the Homestead Act and the Pacific Railroad Act, realizing his dream of extending the railroad to the Pacific. Those two acts caused the demise of the Native and Indigenous people. The Caucasian invasion began in 1492, but those two Acts were the final blow. While Lincoln was freeing one group, he was destroying another.
In evaluating former presidents we are only looking at one criteria, how they treated Black people. With Lincoln we only look at the good he did for Black people, ignoring the damage done to the Native and Indigenous people. Which race is more important, the one Lincoln freed from slavery or the one his Acts destroyed?
In naming any public entity after a person we have to accept their flaws as well as their successes. Does the good outweigh the bad? In Benton County we have parks, schools, roads and other public entities named after adulterers, slave owners, racists and thieves. Can we live with history and teach about them in the context of the times they lived in and their position in history, or do we judge them by today's standards?
Louise Marguering
Corvallis
