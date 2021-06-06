 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Nearman lacks integrity to resign
Mailbag: Nearman lacks integrity to resign

There was a time when elected officials of integrity resigned when they committed an act that was morally offensive, let alone possibly criminal.

It is obvious that Mike Nearman lacks the integrity to resign from his position as an Oregon House Representative after being videotaped letting rioters into the Oregon State Capitol building last December. I hope that after the results of a criminal trial, Mr. Nearman has no choice but to resign or be expelled. It is a shame that the voters of HD 23 will have little or no representation while he is still in office.

Tanya Shively

Philomath

 

