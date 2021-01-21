Mailbag: Nearman's actions violation of oath

I write as a resident of OR HD23 who is outraged at the behavior of Rep. Nearman.
His actions surrounding the Oregon Capitol riot are a clear violation of his oath of office. The Oregon Legislature must initiate proceedings that lead to his being expelled from the Legislature, tried for criminal activity, and prevented from again running for any elected position. Anything less invites a continuation and likely expansion of that type of behavior with grave consequences that we would all have on our conscience.
I urge the Oregon legislative leadership to please act swiftly and decisively to use their positions of leadership to end this alarming trajectory of unlawful, conspiratorial and despicable events in our state and nation.
Evelyn Lee
Monroe