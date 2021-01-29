 Skip to main content
Mailbag: New stanza for national anthem

Our national anthem recalls a dark time during the War of 1812 when our country and freedom were threatened, and patriots stood firm defending against tyranny.

We have witnessed a new threat to that freedom, this time from domestic terrorists. It is time to add a new stanza to that anthem, reflecting our shock and continuing hopes for the ideals of our founding fathers.

On Capitol Hill, which the mob had invaded,

And a rebel flag with dread was paraded,

But above all this fray, in the clear golden air

Was the flag of our nation, that vanquished despair

And let us all pray, that our nation shall be

The true Home of the Brave and Land of the Free.

George Ice

Monroe

