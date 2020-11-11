Mailbag: Nice idea but too confusing for most

Regarding Corvallis’ experiment with subtracting lanes from Circle Boulevard, I for one will help make Circle safer in that area!

Driving through there during grinding and repaving; after paving but before striping; and again after striping, I will now completely avoid Circle, whether in a car or on a bicycle, because of how unsafe it has become.

Saw way too many people caught unaware of having to merge and doing so without even being aware their lane had ended. Also people who were very aware and using the short right lane to pass traffic in the left not going fast enough for them and then forcing their way into the remaining lane after the lane had ended, using the bike lane as a lane extension! And this was during a low-traffic period.

Think the idea would work in another country that had more courteous citizens, but this is the U.S. — more famous for road rage and impatience than civility. Widening the road to five lanes at intersections and then reducing it to two shortly after the intersection just confuses or enrages drivers! Similar to most roundabouts in the U.S. — nice idea but too confusing for most U.S. drivers and too dependent on playing nice.

I’ll avoid Circle until hopefully it reverts to the configuration I’ve known for the 50 years I’ve lived in the Corvallis area.