Mailbag: No acceptable limits to gun ownership?

The sky is falling, the sky is falling!

Run for your guns before those ultraliberal socialists in Congress and the legislature take them away! It’s the first step toward totalitarianism and it must be stopped. At least that’s what gun lovers want you to believe.

According to these people, there are no acceptable limits on firearms ownership. To them, the Second Amendment is the only amendment that is totally inviolable.

But remember, it’s people like these who assaulted the Capitol on Jan. 6; who occupied the Malheur Wildlife Sanctuary; who, while armed, threatened to break into a hospital in Washington over a false rumor; who conspired to kidnap the governor of Wisconsin; who attacked Oregon’s state capitol; who are now attempting to create a nationwide movement of armed resistance; and who would have you believe they are true patriots only defending the country from the sort of autocratic government the ex-president they supported attempted to create by fomenting a violent insurrection.

Stop with the fear-mongering and the paranoia and get back to reality. Besides, the toady Republicans won’t let this happen.