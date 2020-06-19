Mailbag: No accountability for criticism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was caught off guard by Sen. Fred Girod's official statement regarding the state's guidance on return to school in the fall with COVID-19 considerations. It's interesting that the senator, instead of providing a counterproposal for his constituents, chose only to criticize the guidance.

I came to the realization that American politicians are some of the only people who can repeatedly be critical but are not held accountable for providing solutions. Then I remembered movie critics operate in this alternate reality, too.

On Facebook, Sen. Girod stated, "There are just no words for how sorry I am for families in Oregon whose children are going to have to deal with a hodgepodge of rules and restrictions as they maybe get to go back to school in the fall." I wish the senator shared the same feelings of sorrow and empathy to the schoolchildren when he and other Republican senators refused to report for their job relating to House Bill 3427 in 2019 with $2 billion being earmarked for schools.