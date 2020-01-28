Mailbag: No craving here for new Taco Bell

On Jan. 8, the Corvallis Planning Commission approved applications for development at the corner of Research Way and Technology Loop. It looks like successful Fortune 500 company Yum Brands is going to be moving into the business park and setting up shop with a new Taco Bell.

The new Taco Bell comes with a conditional use permit for a drive-through because, apparently, the only people who "run for the border" anymore are those willing to risk some time in a federal detention center. Nowadays, I guess you just set up your Weedmaps app and hit the drive-through (a new definition of research and technology).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A stroll down Technology Loop offers some good insight as to how the "invisible hand" of the market is failing us. Near the west end, we've got the Russell Gardens development offering up new $600,000 homes stacked so close together that you might be able to hear your neighbor snapping into their late afternoon Gordita Crunch. In the middle, you've got a bank of Dunawi Creek. Don't be fooled, though, those are not game trails in the riparian zone. Those are people bedded down where the animals should be. It seems that thirty years of dollar store wages combined with an oversupply of opioids and $500,000 townhomes tends to produce a lot of wet sleeping bags.