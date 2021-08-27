 Skip to main content
Mailbag: No defense against the Me Virus; sad
A far worse disease than COVID-19 is rampant in this country — indeed, in much of the so-called civilized world.

The Me Virus leaves its victims under the delusion that any minor inconvenience to them, such as getting vaccinated or having to wear a mask during a pandemic, is more grievous than the deaths of people who contract fatal infections spread by Me Virus victims in full, unvaccinated, maskless denial mode.

The Boomer generation that wanted only the best for its kids has raised a passel of selfish children and grandchildren who are now a danger to themselves and others. People who are used to being the center of attention have no natural defense against the Me Virus. Sad.

Ella May T. Wulff

Philomath

 

