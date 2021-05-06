Mailbag: No evidence of election fraud

I'm wondering whether James Farmer needs to remove that plank from his eye to see that there are, indeed, Republicans who have been voted into our state legislature.

They are the so-called representatives who walk out on their jobs, rather than vote, when they disapprove. So much for representation.

I suspect that the reason he believes that “only one party wins elections” is that the majority of voters in Oregon have voted Democratic. Period. There is no evidence of fraud, only Republicans who have taken their cue from the ex-president and cry “Fraud!” when they lose. Pitiful. Or they resort to removing access to ballot boxes and generally add more restrictions to voting, like Georgia is doing right now.