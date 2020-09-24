 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: No government agency has any money

Mailbag: No government agency has any money

{{featured_button_text}}

Long live the Van Buren Bridge, Sept. 17, 2020.

I don’t have any strong opinion about the old bridge. If pressed, I would probably be on the tear-it-down side because I suspect there are more pressing needs for whatever the cost of saving it is. But I am insulted by Owen Dell’s assertion that “it can be moved at no cost to the city.” By that I assume he means the cost would be absorbed by some other entity.

Let’s all remember that no government agency has any money, zero! It is all our money.

Keith Laxton

Corvallis

1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News