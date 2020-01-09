Mailbag: No health benefits to global warming

I would respectfully disagree with OSU emeritus professor Nebert (Mailbag, Dec 29) about his conclusion that global warming is beneficial to human health, as he observed that cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses are more common during colder months and that somehow population growth and vineyard expansion are historically associated with global warming.
Medical experts are still debating the multiple factors in the apparent seasonality of influenza illness in temperate climates, but most agree that the common denominator of morbidity and mortality of diseases is stress — and not thermal temperature. Stress to our immune system, stress to our mental health, stress to our families not being able to afford health care when needed. There is no question that particulate matter from fossil fuel burning contributes to the rise in cardiopulmonary diseases, as reported globally in many respectable medical and public health peer-reviewed journals. Regional global warming trends in temperate zones have also been reported to enable the spread of diseases carried by mosquitoes and ticks, such as dengue fever and equine encephalitis, outside of their native habitats.
You have free articles remaining.
The term “global warming” falls short of defining what science is describing. What is happening and most damaging is the extreme variation in regional temperatures, floods and drought, arctic vortex, hurricanes and wildfires, feast here and famine there, and the new ecology of zoonotic infectious diseases. These cataclysmic changes can cause population upheavals and geopolitical insecurity. There is nothing hysterical about acknowledging these problems and trying to work on solving them. Now.
Chinh Le, MD
Corvallis