Mailbag: No health benefits to global warming

I would respectfully disagree with OSU emeritus professor Nebert (Mailbag, Dec 29) about his conclusion that global warming is beneficial to human health, as he observed that cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses are more common during colder months and that somehow population growth and vineyard expansion are historically associated with global warming.

Medical experts are still debating the multiple factors in the apparent seasonality of influenza illness in temperate climates, but most agree that the common denominator of morbidity and mortality of diseases is stress — and not thermal temperature. Stress to our immune system, stress to our mental health, stress to our families not being able to afford health care when needed. There is no question that particulate matter from fossil fuel burning contributes to the rise in cardiopulmonary diseases, as reported globally in many respectable medical and public health peer-reviewed journals. Regional global warming trends in temperate zones have also been reported to enable the spread of diseases carried by mosquitoes and ticks, such as dengue fever and equine encephalitis, outside of their native habitats.

