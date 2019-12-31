Mailbag: No high crimes or misdemeanors

Responding to my Oct.12 letter against impeachment, Sandra Schomberg (Mailbag, Oct. 30) advocated Trump’s impeachment, suggesting I look up “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The Constitution states: “The President can be impeached for treason, bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

First, the treason accusation failed. Despite numerous false accusations that Trump was a Russian asset, the Mueller Report couldn’t even show collusion. Second, bribery doesn’t apply — none of Trump’s actions meet its legal or common definition, probably why House Democrats dropped it from their articles of impeachment. Finally, the noun in “other high crimes” is “crime.” The articles don’t cite any criminal statute Trump violated, much less a high crime.

The second article: “Obstruction of Congress” ignores the Constitution creating Courts to resolve disputes between the other coequal branches of government. The first article, “abuse of power,” is, unfortunately, a cornerstone of politics.

Consider Joe Biden bragging that, by withholding a billion dollars in humanitarian aid, he forced the Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, the company paying his useless son, Hunter, $50,000 a month. Joe publicly denied ever discussing the job with Hunter, then Hunter lets on his father had warned him about accepting it.