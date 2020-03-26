Mailbag: No hoarding: We're better than that

Well, if everyone has hoarded all they need for the moment, I think I’ll go back to the grocery store and see if I can find carrots, chicken and flour.
If you think the virus will overlook you because you have a garage full of toilet paper ... heaven help you and those of us who haven’t hoarded. We are not in this all together; it seems it is every person for themselves. I thought Corvallis people were better than that.
Yvonne Mccallister
Corvallis
