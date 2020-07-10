Mailbag: No need for masks when outdoors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Benton County commissioners: A "Perspective" article in the May 21 New England Journal of Medicine on universal face masking started off with this, in its second paragraph:

“We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to COVID-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic COVID-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching COVID-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.”

The article first appeared on their website on April 1. They had over a month and a half to be shouted down as wrong. They were not. They were fine with their May 21 issue saying what they had originally said.

Mandating face masks, shields, coverings outdoors is simply not necessary.

Jim Knutson

Corvallis

