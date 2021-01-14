Mailbag: No one has the right to riot, loot

I emphatically condemn the unlawful actions that took place at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. Everyone who broke the law should be prosecuted.

I hold President Trump responsible for encouraging people to protest at the Capitol. He should have known that what happened was a possibility.

Belatedly, I condemn all the protests that ended up in violence these last few years. This is not condemning Black Lives Matter. Protesting is our right. However, a lot of bad people take advantage of protests. No one has the right to riot, loot, commit arson, etc., which has become all too commonplace in today’s protests. Everyone who has broken the law in these riots should be prosecuted.

Furthermore, I condemn all leaders who have done little to stop these illegal activities.

I’m sure there are others to add to this list; however, locally I’m talking about the Eugene police chief, who did nothing to stop the riot in Eugene; the mayor and police chief of Portland, who stood by for months and allowed the rioting, and the district attorney, who said they would not prosecute any participants; and the mayor of Seattle, who did nothing for months regarding the takeover in Seattle.